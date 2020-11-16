Democratic Party presidential candidate, Norbert Mao, has vowed to fight corruption in various government departments which has affected service delivery once elected into office next year.

He made the remarks this afternoon in Masha, Isingiro District where he addressed voters in his first campaign trail in Western Uganda.

Mao promised Isingiro residents jobs and capitation grants for entrepreneurs noting that this money is available though it’s swindled by selfish officials.

Meanwhile, he rallied Ugandans to cast their votes for a peaceful transition of power come 2021 without bloodshed as it has been in some of African countries.

From Masha village, Mao is heading to Kaberebere, still in Isingiro District before heading to Kyotera District.