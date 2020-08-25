Democratic Party has implored President Museveni not to rush to declare a second lockdown despite the increasing deaths and Covid-19 cases in the country.

This follows several warnings from government that if the population fails to adhere to the set guidelines in the fight against covid-19 pandemic, another lockdown may be inevitable.

Addressing the media at the party’s headquarters at Balintuma in Kampala, the party president Norbert Mao, said President Museveni should be very careful on taking a decision on another lockdown as the first one affected severely the population.

Meanwhile Mao has asked government to come up with a clear strategy in fighting the pandemic.