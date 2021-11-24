By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Democratic Party president Norbert Mao has warned security forces not to interfere in Kayunga LCV Chairperson by-elections campaigns.

While unveiling the DP flag bearer for the Kayunga LCV chairperson race, Mao said it has been a norm for security forces to interfere in by-elections by refraining the opposition candidates to carry out their campaigns which ends in chaos and unnecessary bloodshed.

He urged the security forces to stay aside in this race and leave Kayunga residents to decide their new district chairperson in a free and fair contestable electoral environment.