Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) politician Kizza Besigye has downplayed the Democratic Party (DP) president general Norbert Mao’s decision to join President Museveni’s government.

Dr Besigye, who is in Soroti to drum up support for FDC candidate Moses Attan Okia for the Soroti City East Division MP seat, told Monitor that Mr Mao’s decision to serve as a minister in the NRM party, “doesn’t mean much for Ugandans”.

“It (his decision) simply means that the person who has been fighting with us has reached his capacity and can’t go any further and that doesn’t mean we will have to end the struggle,” he said.

Adding: “Others may fall off at 10 miles, but we must continue. That is how we defeated the British, that is how other countries that have freedom attained it.”

