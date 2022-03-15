By Ivan Ssenabulya

Gulu West’s Bardege-Layibi county Member of Parliament Martin Ojara Mapenduzi has defended his motion that led Mityana municipality MP Francis Zaake to be removed from the parliamentary Commission.

Mapenduzi moved the motion challenging Zaake’s conduct after he reportedly used his twitter account to abuse the Deputy Speaker Anita Among.

In a secret ballot later conducted last week, out of 161 members of Parliament, 155 MPs voted to remove Zaake from the Commission while only four MPs voted against the proposal.

Speaking to KFM, Mapenduzi who has been on the spot for moving such a motion and yet he is aligned to the opposition NUP party says he is still committed to the opposition cause and will maintain his relationship with the NUP party as an independent.

He adds that the motion was based on the MPs conduct and has nothing to do with the party he subscribes to.

The LOP Mathias Mpuuga has since said that they are giving Mapenduzi time to discover himself and disentangle arguing that he seems confused.