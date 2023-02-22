A 20-year old-youth convicted of murdering Maria Nagirinya, a social worker, and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa has been sentenced to 40 years in prison by High Court Criminal Division Judge, Isaac Muwata.

While sentencing the convict, Isaac Ssenabulya, the judge ruled that he committed a double murder, double aggravated robbery, and double kidnap which all carry a maximum penalty of death upon conviction.

Muwata added that the convict is a young man energetic enough to work but he instead decided to engage himself in unlawful acts.

On why court sentenced him to 40 years, the judge said the convict is a first offender with no previous criminal records and was remorseful by pleading guilty to the offence..

On February 20, 2023, Ssenabulya pleaded guilty, asked Court for leniency, and apologised to both Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa’s families.

Each of the 6 counts of kidnap, murder, and robbery is sentenced to 40 years but the sentences are to run concurrently, according to the ruling.

Justice Muwata also went ahead to order the prison authorities to deduct the three years Ssenabulya has spent on remand which means he will serve 37 years.

Prosecution states that on the night of February 28, 2019, Ssenabulya together with other people who were riding motorcycles used toy guns to kidnap Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa as they waited to be opened for at the social worker’s home gate in Nabisasiro zone in Lugunjja -Rubaga division and dumped their bodies in Nakitutuli village, Mukono district.