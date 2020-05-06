Vendors at Nakasero Market are waiting for their COVID-19 test results from the samples taken by the Ministry of Health during the ongoing community serosurvey.

Ministry of health, working with Makerere University undertook a countrywide rapid assessment survey last week to establish the possibility of community transmission of COVID-19 and they targeted to take samples from a total of 20,000 people.

Bismarck Ssempijja, the Finance Director of the National Markets and Allied Employees’ Union says the Ministry of Health picked random samples from 40 vendors at Nakasero market.

He says as they await the results, they are not relenting, they have continued observing the Ministry of Health guidelines for preventing the spread of Coronavirus.