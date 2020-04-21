With the ongoing COVID -19 lockdown, no one knows when businesses will return to normal.

Due to this, many brands have sat back in a wait-and-see mode.

As a way of stopping businesses from stagnating, marketing experts are offering a few tips to make businesses or brands grow amid the lockdown.

Paul Mwirigi, the managing director Capital One Group, a marketing communications consultancy agency says one of the things you can do, is polishing up your brand by talking about the positive work you have done during the lockdown and also improve online and offline marketing among other tips.

“Brush Up Your Team’s Skills. Use this downtime to boost your team’s marketing communications capabilities. With less activity keeping your team busy, you can run an online training program for your team and equip them with the necessary skills and competencies to be used in the future once this crisis is over,” advises Mr Mwirigi.

He also advised companies and business to use this lockdown to build their online and offline marketing communications muscle.

“Now is the best time to work on your marketing communications collateral. Whether it is your website, company profile, product offering brochure or service offering, there is no better time than now to refresh it,” he adds.

Other suggested tips include customer feedback and research to find out what your customers and the market thinks about your brand, as well as creating and reviewing strategic marketing communication plans.