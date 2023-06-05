The leadership of the joint security agencies has commended all security personnel and stakeholders who fostered a peaceful, safe, and secure, Uganda Martyrs Day celebration at the Namugongo shrines in Wakiso district.

Addressing a weekly press briefing at police headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said that over three million participants, including foreign Christian delegations from the USA, Europe, Brazil, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, DRC, South Sudan among others were all secured.

He says the event passed with no major crime incident, explaining that only 190 cases were registered.

Of these, the main one was the theft of phones (130), and 62 general cases. Other offences were 7, which led to 148 arrests (male 137, 3 females, and male juveniles 08).

Meanwhile, police say arrangements are being made to have the 22 stranded pilgrims at the catholic site transported to their respective homes.