Traffic police in Masaka city have this afternoon registered an accident at Kyalusowe, Nyendo in Masaka district that critically injured five people.

Faridah Nampiima, the traffic and road safety directorate spokesperson says the accident that happened today at around 1pm involved a vehicle registration number UBE 695Q (Toyota Harrier) and UAW 091D (Toyota Calidina) which had a head-on collision.

Preliminary findings indicate that the harrier was coming from Kampala while dodging an alleged mentally ill person at Kyalusowe along Kampala-Masaka highway and collided head-on with the white Calidina which was heading in the opposite direction.

“Five victims; three males and two females were injured and rushed to Masaka referral hospital for treatment,” Nampiima said in a statement.