By Malik Fahad



Masaka city authorities have threatened to close markets in Masaka over laxity on following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The pronouncement has been made by Masaka City Deputy Resident City Commissioner Ahmed Kateregga Musazi, during a visit to Nyendo Central Market to follow up on the observing of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the market.

Kateregga says they found that most of the stalls visited were relaxed on following the sops by the market vendors, which puts the vendors and their customers at risk of contracting covid19 given the rising cases of covid in the country.

Kateregga says that they will be prompted to close down the market if vendors don’t stop the laxity and follow sops.