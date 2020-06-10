Masaka commercial cyclists have asked President Yoweri Museveni to consider allowing them to operate like other transporters.

The cyclists led by their chairperson Abudallah Ssenabulya say that ever since the private and public vehicles were allowed to operate, they no longer have cargo to transport.

He says that they should be given standard operating procedures (SOPs) to follow while they work.

Ssenabulya says that boda boda cyclists also have responsibilities they have to fulfill and there is no way they can handle their family needs when they don’t work.

They claim that they should be allowed to carry at least one passenger when putting on masks as it’s the case with private and public vehicles.