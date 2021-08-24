By Malik Fahad

The High Court in Masaka has set September 15th for the ruling on the Rakia district woman MP election petition.

Masaka High Court Judge Ester Nambayo has set September 15th to deliver her ruling in a case in which National Unity Platform (NUP’s) Grace Nalubega challenges the victory of independent Juliet Subi Kinyamatama.

Through her lawyer Samuel Muyizi, Nalubega wants the High Court to declare her the winner on grounds that Kinyamatama is not a registered voter.

NUP’s Nalubega also accuses the Electoral Commission of nominating and announcing Kinyamata as the Rakai district woman MP, well knowing that she is not a registered voter yet the law requires someone to be registered voter before contesting for any elective position.

Muyizi says they have been asked to make their written submission by email by 27th August 23, and by 1 September the respondent is also expected to have made her written submission before the judge delivers a ruling by 15th September.