By GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Police in Masaka District in central Uganda are investigating the murder of a 47-year- old resident of Kitanga village, Kabonera Sub County amid growing concerns of insecurity in the area.

James Ddamulira whose introduction ceremony had been scheduled on August 1, 2021 is said to have been trailed and hacked to death by unknown assailants on Tuesday night.

A new pair of shoes, shirt and trousers which he had reportedly bought for the occasion were found next to his body which was dumped in a maize plantation.

Police also recovered an empty bottle of beer at the scene.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3iSM3m0