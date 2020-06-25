

The Masaka High Court registrar Cissy Mudhasi has been interdicted by the acting Chief Registrar Tom Chemutai, who forwarded her to the Judicial Service Commission for disciplinary action.

Her worship Mudhasi has been interdicted for abusing Judicial authority, producing poor standard work and conducting herself in a manner prejudicial to the image, divinity and reputation of Judiciary.

According to the interdiction letter issued yesterday, the acting Chief Registrar accuses Mudhasi of issuing ex parte order in a case filed by Sande Namuleme against Masaka Municipal Local government Council forcing her to go back to office.

Mudhasi is accused of issuing several orders without first ascertaining whether the parties complained about were parties to the cases.

The acting Chief Registrar has ordered her worship Mudhasi to hand over with immediate effect any government property and all files.

Mudhasi, who is put on half salary, is also restricted from leaving the country without the permission of the Chief Registrar.