Masaka regional referral hospital is planning to set up an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients.

The development has been pronounced by Masaka regional referral hospital director, Nathan Onyachi while meeting a team of ministry of health officials led by the Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwiine who are in Masaka region on a fact-finding tour and conducting community testing for coronavirus.

Onyachi says the hospital lacks an ICU unit for the patients that may require to be admitted at the regional referral hospital.

Dr Diana Atwine says they are going to conduct a mass testing campaign for all people at Kasensero landing site since most people in the area have been interacting with suspected coronavirus patients from Tanzania.

She says they have asked the security authorities in the area to continue strengthening security at the border to contain people that are freely crossing into the country from Tanzania which frustrates efforts to fight the virus in Uganda.

Dr Ronald Regan Mutebi, the team leader of the ministry of health workers that visited the Mutukula border says that the complacence at the border needs to be fixed because people are violating the set measures to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Masaka hospital is currently having four COVID-19 patients that are undergoing treatment at the regional hospital treatment unit.