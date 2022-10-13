By Gertrude Mutyaba

Leaders of motorcyclists in Masaka have tasked police to help them increase their security following the increasing crime rate in the area. The motorcyclists were in an engagement meeting with the security team in Masaka.

According to the cyclists, many people are being robbed of their property by people claiming to be boda boda cyclists and when they arrest them, police release them.

The cyclists accuse police of conniving with the thieves to steal from them, asking the new District Police Commander (DPC) to help them out.

According to the cyclists, many unlawful stages have come up and they have always asked police to close them but in vain.

The chairperson of motorcyclists in Greater Masaka, Abdallah Ssenabulya says, two weeks ago, two of their colleagues were killed and their motorcycles were taken asking fellow bodaboda men to always move with their identity cards for better identification.

ASP Hassan Mugalura says the engagement with the cyclists will help them in curbing down insecurity in Masaka before asking them to cooperate with the police.