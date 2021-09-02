By Damali Mukhaye

The National Council for older person has asked the government to protect the elderly in the greater Masaka region who are vulnerable to ongoing attacks.

Addressing journalists at the Ministry of Gender, the chairperson of the council, Charles Isabirye says that out of the reported 26 killings in the region, 15 are older persons.

Isabirye says that this indicates that the killers are targeting the elderly, asserting that it beats their understanding of how the older persons living a quiet life are targeted.

It is against this background that he asked the government to work with LC1 and deploy in homes of the older persons who cannot fight back.

He also asked the government to beef up security in the entire region.