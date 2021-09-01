By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Uganda People’s Congress has condemned the ongoing brutal murders in the greater Masaka region.

The killings attached to machete-wielding men that started in mid-July have so far claimed close to 30 lives with the killers targeting mostly the elderly.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the party president of UPC, Jimmy Patrick Akena, noted that the ongoing murders indicate a loophole in the county’s security.

He has urged the government to invest adequate funds and manpower in intelligence to enable security agencies to have the capacity to crash such raising criminality before it extends to other parts of the country.

UPC extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and those nursing wounds in hospitals asking the government to act hurriedly to restore peace in the region