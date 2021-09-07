By Monitor Team More by this Author

A lthough joint security agencies have beefed up security in Masaka Sub-region and intensified the hunt for the killers, some residents are fleeing their homes fearing possible attacks by machete-wielding thugs who have wreaked havoc in the area, killing 26 people in the past one month.

Local leaders say some residents, especially elderly persons, have expressed a sense of uncertainty about their safety in the area.

Despite being advised not to desert their homes , their families have convinced them and taken them away.

The attackers, who mostly target elderly persons, who are hit with blunt objects on the head, strike between 8pm and 6am, taking advantage of the curfew.

