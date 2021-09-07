By Ivan Ssenabulya

Nansana municipality Member of Parliament Wakayima Musoke has revealed plans to move a motion on the floor, asking the house to declare Machete wielding murders (Bijambiya) in the greater Masaka region as a public emergency.

At least 30 people have been murdered in the region while threatening leaflets have been dropped in various districts.

Wakayima, who is one of the MPS on the defence committee who pitched camp in Masaka says police need to be audited on why these murders keep happening despite their heavy budgetary allocation.

His call comes at a time there has been a CCTV video footage making rounds on social media showing machete welding men who raided a home in Nabweru, Nansana Municipality.

Wakayima, who is one the MPS on the defense committee that pitched camp in Masaka says police need to be audited on why these murders keep happening despite their heavy budget.

He also wants the government to empower Local Council 1 and 11s to boost security in communities.

Kasingye has since asked Ugandans to give chance to the security officials to investigate the murders and give a conclusive report thereafter.