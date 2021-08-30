By Monitor Team More by this Author

Security authorities in greater Masaka Sub-region have instructed village leaders to submit lists of residents in two weeks as one of the ways to fight insecurity.

This follows attacks by machete -wielding thugs on residents in their homes at night. By yesterday, a total of 27 people had died and several others injured.

Security agencies partly blame the deteriorating security situation to local leaders who don’t have details of residents.

“As one of the efforts to curb the rampant killings, the Resident District Commissioners in Masaka Sub-region have ordered all village chairpersons to provide lists of their residents in two weeks,” Mr Fred Bamwine, the Masaka Resident City Commissioner, told journalists at the weekend.

Mr Bamwine said they expect village chairpersons to work closely with heads of families and landlords to secure the required information so that security can easily identify residents from strangers.

