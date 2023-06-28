By Malik Fahad

Muslim clerics in Masaka district have asked the government to expedite the process of operationalising the function of Khadhi courts in the country to help in settling family disputes.

Sheik Huzaifah Mutebi made the call while delivering his Eid Al-Adha sermon at Masaka main Mosque.

Sheik Mutebi says the country is grappling with the challenge of case backlog especially regarding family-related matters that can be settled in Khadhi courts.

He says there are several Muslim scholars and qualified Sheiks to operate these courts who need to be given chance to serve the country.

Masaka district Muslim chairperson Hamid Ssenoga Ndugga, says a big number of conflicts in families can be settled if the Kadhi courts were functional.

He, however, asked Muslims to stay united to protect their properties from being encroached on and sold by leaders with selfish interests.

Masaka district Kadhi Sheik Sulait Ssentongo renewed the demands for implementation of Prof Tarsis Kabwegyere’s report, saying that it had solutions to conflicts among Muslims in the country.

Kalungu district National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairperson, Hajji Twaha Kiganda Sonko asked Muslims to embrace government programmes established to reduce property levels in the country saying that development is not discriminative based on people’s political ideologies.