The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) Executive Director, Ms. Allen Kagina, announced that the Solicitor General cleared the rehabilitation of Masaka-Mutukula Road last week. They are scheduled to sign the contract this week, allowing works to commence in about a month.

We should see works begin in about a month or so, the cause of the delay was basically funding,” said Ms Kagina.

Her comments addressed a concern raised by MP Charles Bakabulindi, who questioned UNRA’s delay in fulfilling its 2022 promise to construct the road.

The Masaka-Mutukula Road is a designated regional road, and the African Development Bank initially committed to financing the project. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays in contract negotiations between the government and the financier. The government then decided to take on the project, but resource limitations arose. Consequently, the Ministry of Finance proposed a pre-financing model, which Parliament later approved.

In December 2023, Parliament approved the Ministry of Finance’s proposal for a pre-financing arrangement. This encompasses the reconstruction of Masaka-Mutukula Road (89.5 km), rehabilitation of Nyendo-Villa Maria Road (11 km), upgrades to a 3.5 km access road leading to the UPDF barracks in Masaka, a 3.5 km access road to the Masaka Industrial Park, and an additional 28.5 km for the Kikagati-Kafunjo Road. The total project cost is Shs 692.680 billion.

Prior to this approval, Minister of State for Finance Henry Musasizi informed Parliament that the government had reached an agreement with Chinese firm China Chongqing International Construction Corporation (CICO) to construct the Masaka-Mutukula Road for Shs 691.680 billion. The payment will be made within two years of project implementation.