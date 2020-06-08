Police in Masaka has intercepted and impounded two vehicles for abusing the set guidelines to fight the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The impounded vehicles are said to have been carrying passengers from the border district of Kyotera where public and private transport was not allowed to operate.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the drivers of the impounded vehicles used rural routes through Kyesiga in Masaka district to bypass police checkpoints along Masaka –Kyotera road.

The Masaka Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Herman Ssentongo says that the commuter taxis UBG 037H and UBB 627 V had 15 people which is against the guidelines of public transport, and another that had 7 people.

He says that the 22 passengers are going to be placed into quarantine for 14 days as they will be subsequently tested to ensure that they don’t have the contagious virus.

Meanwhile Masaka hospital has discharged 7 recovered patients of coronavirus out of the 21 patients that have been at the regional treatment center.