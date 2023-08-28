By Malik Fahad Jjingo

Police in Greater Masaka are investigating circumstances under which a bus belonging to Global Bus Company was involved in a road crash in Lwengo district.

The crash occurred this morning at Kyekulula Village about 1km from Kinoni town in Lwengo district when a speeding bus registration number UBB 985M that was heading to Mbarara from Kampala overturned several times, injuring over 10 passengers.

The Southern Regional Police Spokesperson Twaha Kasirye says the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, and it veered off the road during a heavy downpour.

He says preliminary investigations indicate that the road crash was caused by a slippery road.

Kasirye says the injured are receiving treatment at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital as investigations into the crash continue.

Kasirye has however warned road users against speeding and violating traffic rules to avoid getting much damage in case of a crash, especially as the rainy season sets in.