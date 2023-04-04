By Fahad Malik Jjingo | Monitor

Masaka Regional Police headquarters is facing eviction over accumulated rent arrears amounting to Shs86m.

According to Rodgers Buregeya, the chairperson of the Masaka City Council finance committee, the regional police have been defaulting on rent for two and half years.

Uganda Police is supposed to pay Shs3.5m every month as rent fees to the city council which houses its offices on one of its buildings on Elgin Street.

“Police have not been paying us for all that period which made the money accumulate to Shs86m,” he told Monitor on Monday.

“So, Council last week resolved that the police clears this debt or be evicted from our building,” he added.