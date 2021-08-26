By Gertrude Mutyaba

Masaka residents of Bisanje-Kanyogoga have found another body of a man who has been killed. The deceased has been identified as Peter Mayanja aka Yeye who has been a worker at Bisanje Catholic Parish.

Residents who last saw the deceased claim that he might have been killed around 8 pm last night. At the scene, shoes and a hat have been discovered and according to residents, they belong to the deceased.

Residents of this area are demanding that police should this time give them a comprehensive report about the ongoing murders.

Mayanja brings the number of those killed to 19 in a space of one month and three days.

Last night, the assailants killed a 70-year-old woman identified as Annet Nampijja at her home residence in Kasaali-Bisanje, Kimaanya Kabonera division in Masaka city.

The body has been taken to Masaka regional referral hospital for postmortem.