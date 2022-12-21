By Gertrude Mutyaba

Masaka City Resident Commissioner, Mr. Ronald Katende has warned people who think they will disorganize the city by committing crimes. Katende says that they have been given more military officers to beef up security that will curb planned criminal activities during the festive season.

He says they have already spotted some areas where they think crimes may be committed including Kimaanya and Nyendo which thieves normally target to rob people’s property.

The Regional Police Commander, Mr. Alfred Bangambaki says vigilance has been intensified, warning people who smuggle animals through this region that they risk being arrested.

Bangambaki further revealed that those not found with proper documentation for the cattle and other animals in transit shall be questioned.

Meanwhile, Katende has also warned event promoters against organizing events without going through rightful procedures. He says event promoters rarely involve the area security committee which leads to the cancellation of their events.