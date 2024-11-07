By GERTRUDE MUTYABA

A chief magistrate’s court in central Uganda’s Masaka City has convicted and subsequently sentenced a 34-year-old woman for feeding her neighbour’s 10-month-old baby with faeces and urine.

Prosecution led by George Kalinaki, told court that “on November 4, Stella Namwanje, a resident of Binyonyi A, Nyendo-Mukungwe Division in Masaka City was captured in a viral phone video showing her feeding her friend’s child with faeces.”

Kalinaki said that upon the video being received, her neighbors reported the matter to authorities which led to the arrest of the convict.