By Ismail Bategeka

Men in Masindi have cried out to the office of the district probation and welfare office seeking protection from their “ruthless” wives.

Annette Karamagi, the Masindi probation and welfare officer says her office has received a growing number of cases of violence against men.

Karamagi says since the beginning of the year, her office has registered at least one complaint per month and is worried that some men do not want to report for fear of being ashamed in the community.

Karamagi says most of the cases are related to ownership of family properties and infidelity.

Meanwhile, Maureen Kyomuhendo the coordinator Masindi Women in democracy confirms that some men have now turned to NGOs and religious leaders.