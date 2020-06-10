The planned distribution of free masks by government will not take place today.

This comes after government postponed the exercise to allow companies to manufacture three layer masks following change in specifications by the ministry of health and cabinet.

President Museveni during the state of national address said that the distribution of masks would begin today (June 10) starting with border districts.

The Ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Diana Atwine says that distribution will not take place today because production of the recommended three layers masks has not yet even started.

Dr Atwine says the companies had initially been asked to manufacture two layer masks, but when the specifications changed to three layers, the process had to start afresh and they now await confirmation from UNBS before starting production.

The executive director of UNBS Dr Ben Manyindo says they received samples from the ministry with the masks undergoing tests which might take three days.