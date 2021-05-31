By Ritah Kemigisa

The Ministry of Health has started a mass covid-19 vaccination camp at Kololo Independence Grounds to increase access to vaccinate and tame Covid-19 surge.

The exercise that kicks off today will run for 10 days.

The ministry of health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona says they are doing the camp to ensure no vaccines are wasted given the expiry date of July 10th.

Ainebyoona, however, warns those who are going for the vaccine to strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs.)

The country started Covid-19 vaccination in March after receiving 964,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through Covax and the Indian government.

As of Saturday a total of 577, 036 people had been vaccinated against Covid-19.