By Tausi Nakato

The owner of Cloud-9 Massage and Chill Outs in Bukaya West, Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District, has been charged with three counts of homosexuality and one count of trafficking in persons.

26-year-old Patricia Nantume alias Malaika, appeared before Njeru Grade One Magistrate, Egessa Masaaka, who said her case is only triable by the High Court, before remanding her to Bugungu Prisons until September 6 when she will reappear before the same Court.

The charges are contrary to Section 2(1) (2) of the Anti-Homosexuality Act (2023).

Prosecution led by Senior State Prosecutor, Amos Mpaka, alleges that Nantume and another, still at large, between April and August 2023, performed a sexual act with a person of the same sex at the aforementioned premises.

According to documents tendered before Court, Nantume between April and August 2023, allowed her rented house at Cloud -9 Massage and Chill Outs to be used for the alleged purposes of homosexuality.

It is further alleged, through Court documents, that Nantume, between April and August 2023, transported and maintained Ms Nahabwe for purposes of sexual exploitation.

Subsequently, charges of promotion of homosexuality, contrary to section 11(1) (2) (a) of the Anti-Homosexuality Act (2023), and trafficking in persons, contrary to Section 3(1) (a) of the Trafficking in Persons Act (2009), were slapped against her.

Mr Mpaka asked the court to give the prosecution more time before the defendant is committed to the High Court, saying investigations are incomplete.

However, the defence led by Alice Nambalilwa from Legal Aid Clinic of Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum asked prosecution to expedite investigations.

Four people, including Nantume, were last week arrested following a raid on her massage parlor that was alleged to be offering gay and lesbianism sex services.

However, a reliable source familiar with the investigations said three suspects were on Monday released on grounds that some were victims, while others will be used as state witnesses.

Their arrest followed a tip-off to the area defense secretary by a worker at the massage parlor, who was concerned by the alleged illegal activities at the facility, Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, said.

“A Police raid on the massage parlor uncovered a dildo, two packets of shisha flavor, bottles of oils used for either massage or as a lubricant for anal sex, two video cameras and a tripod (camera stand),” Ms Butoto said.