By Ivan Ssenabulya

Former Ethics minister Miria Matembe has resigned from Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU), an election observer organization where she was serving as chairperson.

In a letter dated 25th January, addressed to the board secretary Robert Ssempala, Matembe says it’s intended to give the organization chance to clear its status queries raised by the regulatory body, the NGO Bureau.

CCEDU is among the 50 civil society organizations whose operations were suspended by the bureau in August 2021.

Matembe argues that she could be the target in the organization because of her continued blatant criticism of the government of key issues relating to democratization.

The NGO bureau’s decision operations of some civil society organizations were based on alleged non-compliance with the legal framework, which Matembe refuted for the case of CCEDU.