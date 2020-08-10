By Shamim Nateebwa

Former ethics and integrity minister Dr Miria Matembe is seeking to return to parliament to represent the older persons.

Known as an iron lady during her time as Member of Parliament for Mbarara Municipality, Matembe tells KFM that she wants to take advantage of the recently approved special seats for the elderly so that their views can be well articulated and heard.

According to Matembe this has been long overdue and that it is her calling to serve the country through the older persons.

Cabinet recently approved the older persons as a Special Interest Group to have five parliamentary representatives.