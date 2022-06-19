USAFI market held its First Market Football Tournament yesterday.

Chairman Semanda confirmed this saying they have never had this in 10 years existence of the Market.

Matooke FC won the USAFI football tournament yesterday at Nakivubo Blue that was held for the first time in ten years.

The final teams, Matooke FC scored 4 goals against Scrap FC that scored 3 goals.

Team Chairman Executive Nabeta together with Secreatary Gen. Jackie Awarded the Foot ball and Netball Winners With Trophies and a Cow.

Sam Nabeeta, an executive of the the Team Chairman said they are still finding talent across the Country and that’s why they visited markets.

He adds that this tournament is to bring KCCA markets together.

Samuel Nabeta advised markets to keep Participating in such games because it brings togetherness and good working relationships.