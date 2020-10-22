

Mawogola North National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters have faulted the top party leaders for failing to front a candidate in the race for Mawogola North seat.

During a meeting at rainbow Hotel in Sembabule District on Wednesday, NRM supporter led by Benon Burora, the Lugusulu sub-county chairperson petitioned the party chairperson to come out and give his stand on the situation in Mawogola North.

Burora wondered why the party is not fronting a candidate yet people had voted for someone to represent their party in the coming general elections.

The angry NRM supporters are also demanding for unconditional announcing of Aine Kaguta as the NRM flag bearer because he genuinely won the election and the party tribunal robbed him of his victory.

Robert Matovu, another NRM supporter says that there is no genuine reason that was given by the party Central Executive Committee. He blames tribunal that led to withdrawal of the party flag from Sodo wondering why people’s votes are not respected.

This comes after Shartsi Kutesa, challenged the victory of Sodo before the tribunal over alleged voter importation, use of violence, and intimidation of her supporters among other reasons.

Kutesa and Kaguta ware last week nominated as independent candidates to contest with seven other candidates that want to represent Mawogola North.

The other candidates are Henry Nyanzi on the NUP ticket, FDC’s Moses Lyazi and other independents Ismail Wagaba, Hillary Tukundane, Catherine Nakayiza, Sulait Twesigye, and Muhammad Mawanda.