By Juliet Nalwooga

The National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organizations has revealed that the embattled Maya Project Uganda Chapter is not a registered NGO in the country.

Police on Saturday rescued 14 girls between the ages of 14-19 years from a room at a guest house in Muyenga, Makindye division.

According to police, the girls were allegedly being trafficked by 27-year-old Dorothy Ndagire, a resident of Kawala Central Zone in Rubaga division through her Maya project with partners allegedly based in London.

In a statement, the NGO Bureau executive director Stephen Okello has condemned the undertakings of this organization which he says is operating illegally.

The National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO Bureau) under the Ministry of Internal Affairs is mandated to register, regulate, monitor, inspect, coordinate and oversee all NGO operations in the country.