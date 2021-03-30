By Prossy Kisakye

Former independent presidential candidate Willy Mayambala has decried the high-handedness of security officers during election campaigns, which he says denied him an opportunity to reach out to the voters.

He was this afternoon appearing before the human rights committee of parliament chaired by the Bugiri woman MP Agnes Taaka to give his position on allegations by the opposition that the just concluded presidential polls were marred by violence.

Mayambala has told the committee that election campaigns are a very expensive venture and since he did not have a personal car sometimes. he chose to do his campaigns on foot but every time he tried, he was stopped by security agents.

He has meanwhile asked the government to help people with disabilities with special facilities during political campaigns to enable them to compete comfortably.