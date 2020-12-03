Independent presidential candidate Willy Mayambala has asked people to stop discriminating against persons living with disabilities and even vote for them in elections.

As Uganda commemorates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Mayambala notes that often PWDs have been stigmatized, something he says is unfortunate.

He has vowed to ensure that PWD concerns are conclusively addressed once voted into office.

This year’s International Day of Persons with disabilities will be marked under the theme “Protect and Promote the Rights of Persons with Disabilities during COVID 19 Pandemic – A Call For Action.”