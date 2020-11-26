By Moses Ndhaye

Independent presidential Candidate Willy Mayambala has asked the National Identification and Registration Authority, NIRA to provide him with phone details of Ugandans so that he can contact them directly for votes.

Mayambala says since he does not have enough resources to traverse the whole country, he will directly call or send text messages to people and canvass for votes.

“I was trying to follow up the law and I identified that there is a provision that allows a presidential candidate to access any government data. I will pass by NIRA today and ask for the phone numbers of Uganda,” said Mr Mayambala.

He adds that this new strategy will also help in enforcing the covid19 standard operating procedures which among others include, avoiding crowds

Mayambala has now asked all Ugandans to welcome this strategy and also keep safe from contracting covid19.