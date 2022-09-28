Buganda Kingdom premier, Charles Peter Mayiga has expressed dismay over government’s failure to provide justice to the two legislators on remand.

Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya, and his Makindye West counterpart, Allan Ssewanyana were sent to prison on September 7th, 2021 in connection with the machete killings that rocked the Greater Masaka region.

The legislator’s trial has never kicked off and their numerous attempts to get out on bail have hit a dead end.

However, on his official visit to Makindye urban council division this morning, Mayiga condemned the slow pace government has taken in hearing their case.

He thus called for a speedy trial if they have a case to answer and if not, be released.

Meanwhile, political leaders led by the Makindye Mayor, Ali Mulyanyama, and Makindye East Member of Parliament, Derrick Nyeko have appealed to Buganda Kingdom to use its influence to ensure that the two jailed MPs receive justice.