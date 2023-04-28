Buganda Kingdom premier, Charles Peter Mayiga, has strongly condemned the manner in which police officers manhandled a group of female Members of Parliament (MPs) who were protesting at Parliament recently.

The group had planned to take their petition to the Ministry of Internal Affairs against RDCs and police officers’ move to stop events organized by female MPs to celebrate belated Women’s Day in their respective districts.

While addressing members of Uganda Law Society led by their president, who had paid a courtesy visit to Bulange Mengo, Mayiga condemned police for disrespecting the Female MPs according to how they were arrested, noting that women should be respected because they are the foundation of any state.

He also condemned the brutal use of force on people who are unarmed, saying it was not necessary.

Meanwhile, Mayiga asked the commander-in-chief, President Yoweri Museveni not to take police acts lightly.