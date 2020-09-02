

By Shamim Nateebwa

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has condemned the habit of people asking for money from political contenders.

Mayiga says this will not help them get out of poverty.

He however urges the public to engage in agriculture and farming noting that growing coffee is a better venture for wealth creation compared to begging from politicians.

Mayiga has added that many Ugandans have resorted to selling their land which has left them in poverty instead of utilizing it for farming.

He argues that commercialization of politics has not only led to the election of incompetent leaders but has also increased the costs of organizing elections and distorted the democratic process in the country.