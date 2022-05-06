By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Kattikiro of Buganda has highlighted role of education in the social and economic transformation of a country.

Speaking at the inaugural memorial lecture of the late Kattikiro Martin Luther Nsibirwa at Makerere, Kattikiro Charles Peter Mayiga said that Kattikiro Nsibirwa’s contribution to the education sector in Uganda and Easter Africa still stands to date.

Kattikiro Nsibirwa is remembered for allocating land to the colonialists for the expansion of Makerere College in 1945, at Makerere hill a decision some Baganda had contested.

The lecture is part of the Makerere university century cerebrations.

Katikkiro, Martin Luther Nsibirwa, was shot dead at the main entrance of Namirembe Cathedral, on his way for morning prayers in September 1945.