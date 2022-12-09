The Buganda Kingdom Premier, Charles Peter Mayiga has urged road users against overspeeding and drunk driving to eliminate accidents during this Christmas holiday.

He made the remarks this morning while handing over a Shs138 million cheque to the management of Nkozi Rotary Hospital aimed at procuring medical equipment.

The hospital is mainly known for handling accident victims along Masaka road. It is said that the hospital registers a spike in accident victims during the festive season.

Mayiga said most of these accidents are caused by overspeeding, reckless driving, and drunk driving which can be avoided to save lives of innocent people who die in such accidents