Kampala central division Mayor, Salim Uhuru has urged boda boda riders in Kampala not to adhere to any voice asking them to go for the third registration.

He made the remarks at the launch of the Ebola public health awareness campaign in the five city divisions organized by KCCA.

Uhuru said there’s a plan to call for another bod aboda registration for all city riders however, he urged the riders not to listen to such a call alleging that those behind the process now aim at extorting money from them which is not accounted for.

Uhuru’s call for defiance comes when KCCA together with the ministry of transport have so far organized two different boda boda registrations aimed at streamlining the transport sector which according to the authority saw over 40.000 riders registered.