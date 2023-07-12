Kampala Central Division Mayor Salim Uhuru has vowed not to recall stamps from Local Council 1 chairpersons whose tenure expired on July 10, 2023. The mentioned leaders were elected on July 10, 2018.

Speaking to KFM, Salim Uhuru said the LC1 chairpersons are doing a wonderful job in ensuring order at the village level and that he will let them continue with their work.

“I can assure you I appreciate the wonderful job done by my LC chairpersons. I have 136 stamps in the villages and I have never recalled them and I don’t intend to call them because we need those services,” Uhuru vowed.

The Electoral Commission says government through the Ministry of Finance released Shs36 billion of the requested Shs90 billion to facilitate the nationwide election exercise that has since been postponed.

On Tuesday, Patrick Kamara hosted Mr. Salim Uhuru Nsubuga and Mr. Patrick Turinawe from ENSafrica for a conversation on the postponed LC elections.

