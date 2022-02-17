By Benjamin Jumbe

The presidential special envoy on South Sudan and Ethiopia Amama Mbabazi has condemned acts of torture.

This comes at a time Uganda has been put on the spot for recent incidences of torture meted against civilians by alleged members of the security agencies

Addressing journalists about the launch of the Africa Global security foundation, he said the act is unacceptable and a breach of the law.

He however said the NRM government does not condone such acts since it fought for the freedom of all people regardless of party affiliation

He says if there are any such actions by state actors, they should be stopped.

Meanwhile, Mbabazi who declined to comment about statements that he could be the suitable successor to President Museveni explained why he accepted the appointment to be the president’s special envoy.